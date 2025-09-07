MFPIAC-141 Agriculture

As promised- 6 images for the current My Favorite Pictures in a Collage round which challenged us the theme of agriculture. I went 10 years back to gather these images and what fun to remember the connection our photo club made with these garlic farmers. We visited and photographed 4 garlic farms in 2015 each with its own unique personality and dedication. My goal here was to select 6 images that not only told the story of a garlic bulb's journey from the earth to the market but to also feature something from each one of those farms.



Top left and center- Apple Ridge Farms

Top right and center right- Heidi Secord & Josie Porter Farm garlic bulbs

Lower right- Rocambole Garlic at Mountaindale Farm

Lower left- Rob Schwartz holding a cluster of garlic which will eventually end up in the farm's signature garlic vinegar.



Take note of Heidi's "earrings" and the green sprout Rob is chomping on- those are garlic scapes- the long, edible stalks of the garlic plant which is generally cut off so that the bulbs will grow larger. The scapes can be used in a number of ways for cooking and have "softer", milder taste to them.



So- there you go- an agricultural introduction to garlic farming in northeastern Pennsylvania.