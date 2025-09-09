Previous
International Sudoku Day by olivetreeann
Photo 5274

International Sudoku Day

I don't think the artist was a fan of Sudoku and I understand. The few times I've tried one of these puzzles, I've ended up crumbling the page up and throwing the puzzle out. The pencil piercing the brain seemed quite appropriate to me!
9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1444% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
This is odd
September 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact