Album Cover Challenge 165

For the current album cover challenge-



Artist: Mother Solomon- (1816-1890) was a Wyandot nanny and cultural activist born beside Owl Creek in Marion County, Ohio. Her father was a Wyandot chief. The family moved to Big Spring Reservation in 1822 where she learned English at Mission School as well as the Oral Tradition from the elders of the Wyandot tribe. She had two husbands and several children that all died. Forced to move under the Indian Removal Act in 1843, life was even more difficult due to squalid living conditions, but she met and married John Solomon in 1865. Their time together was short-lived. John died in 1896. She then took jobs babysitting which earned her the nick-name "Mother Solomon". She was a popular figure and advocate of the Mission Church until she died in 1890.



Title: From a quote by Ivan Pavlov, physiologist, psychologist, physician best known for his studies on classical conditioning using dogs and bells, and Nobel prize winner in physiology or medicine in 1904. "Mankind will posses incalculable advantages and extraordinary control over human behavior when the scientific investment will be able to subject his fellow men to the same external analysis he would employ for any natural object, and when the human mind will contemplate itself not from within but from without."



The Madonna and Child at the base of this cover was taken at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, Massachusetts in 2012!