Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5280
bw-98
For the current black and white challenge.
15th September 2025
15th Sep 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10920
photos
200
followers
208
following
1446% complete
View this month »
5273
5274
5275
5276
5277
5278
5279
5280
Latest from all albums
5368
5277
5369
5278
5370
5279
5371
5280
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
14th September 2025 12:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
reflection
,
supermarket
,
bw-98
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close