Photo 5281
bw 98 take 2
A reflection shot gone slightly askew.
16th September 2025
16th Sep 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
mirror
,
reflection
,
bw-198
