Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 5282
You're the Apple Dumpling of My Eye
Thanks (once again) to Ai for providing me with and image to fill in today's holiday- Apple Dumpling Day. I turned it into a painting.
17th September 2025
17th Sep 25
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10930
photos
199
followers
207
following
1447% complete
View this month »
5278
5279
5280
5281
5282
5283
5284
5285
Latest from all albums
5282
5373
5283
5374
5375
5284
5376
5285
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Themes and Competitions
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
apples
,
still-life
,
edah25-09
,
apple-dumplings
Harry J Benson
ace
Yum, good processing
September 21st, 2025
Shirley
ace
Yum nice presentation
September 21st, 2025
Diane
ace
Love this! Neat processing.
September 21st, 2025
Babs
ace
Nice editing.
September 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close