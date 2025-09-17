Previous
You're the Apple Dumpling of My Eye by olivetreeann
Photo 5282

You're the Apple Dumpling of My Eye

Thanks (once again) to Ai for providing me with and image to fill in today's holiday- Apple Dumpling Day. I turned it into a painting.
17th September 2025 17th Sep 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details

Harry J Benson ace
Yum, good processing
September 21st, 2025  
Shirley ace
Yum nice presentation
September 21st, 2025  
Diane ace
Love this! Neat processing.
September 21st, 2025  
Babs ace
Nice editing.
September 21st, 2025  
