Photo 5283
Cheeky Cheeseburger
Wasted a good hour on this filler!
Tom couldn't figure out why the kids were so set on having cheeseburgers for lunch that day...
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
1
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10930
photos
199
followers
207
following
1447% complete
5278
5279
5280
5281
5282
5283
5284
5285
5282
5373
5283
5374
5375
5284
5376
5285
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon PowerShot A560
Taken
13th August 2012 7:34pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
art
,
gallery
,
cheeseburger
,
edah25-09
Harry J Benson
ace
But it can roll up to you
September 21st, 2025
