Photo 5282
Ahoy Mates! It's Talk Like a Pirate Day!
Being a little silly... it's been a busy week!
The pirate snowman is my shot but the rest comes from a blending of text, layers and textures.
I apologize for being a bit absent over the last few days- I'll be back to catch up tomorrow.
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10926
photos
199
followers
207
following
1447% complete
Tags
pirate
,
composite
,
edah25-09
,
pirate talk
Harry J Benson
ace
LOL — cute
September 20th, 2025
