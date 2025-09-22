Previous
Owl's Head Lighthouse

My favorite lighthouse of my shortened visit to Joan- the light itself was so pretty, the view spectacular and the sky couldn't have been a more perfect blue. I even had fun taking a "group shot" for a quartet of ladies from Illinois on a girl's trip. We lined them up on the stairs and everyone said "We love Maine!" when I pressed the shutter. I had to laugh- when the owner of the phone which was used to take the picture looked at the image she said, "Wow! You're good!" Little did she know I'm more prone to take a shot of the peeling paint on the lighthouse than a shot of people in front of it (o:
Photo Details

katy ace
FAV, what a beautifully composed image Ann.
September 28th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Fabulous!
September 28th, 2025  
