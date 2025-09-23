Previous
Next
Rockland Breakwater Lighthouse by olivetreeann
Photo 5288

Rockland Breakwater Lighthouse

The Rockland Breakwater was constructed in 1880- 30 years after its construction was approved by Congress. It sits between Penobscot Bay and the Atlantic Ocean protecting protecting Rockland Harbor from severe storms of all kinds. The breakwater was originally designed to have two branches but that design was rejected early on for the single arm in the sea which is there now. It is .8 miles long and visitors are able to walk out to the lighthouse and tour the inside of the keeper's house if they wish to do so. The Coast Guard fully automated the light in 1965 ending the beacon's 33 years of manual management and service by the lighthouse keeper.
23rd September 2025 23rd Sep 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1449% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact