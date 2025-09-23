Rockland Breakwater Lighthouse

The Rockland Breakwater was constructed in 1880- 30 years after its construction was approved by Congress. It sits between Penobscot Bay and the Atlantic Ocean protecting protecting Rockland Harbor from severe storms of all kinds. The breakwater was originally designed to have two branches but that design was rejected early on for the single arm in the sea which is there now. It is .8 miles long and visitors are able to walk out to the lighthouse and tour the inside of the keeper's house if they wish to do so. The Coast Guard fully automated the light in 1965 ending the beacon's 33 years of manual management and service by the lighthouse keeper.