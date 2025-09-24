Wood Island Lighthouse

A new lighthouse beauty Joan introduced me to. This one has quite the history. It's first construction was so shoddy water leaked in at every window and the floor was always muddy. The lighthouse keepers constantly had to deal with quirky neighbors and one even had to tend to a man who'd been fatally shot by an unstable man whose initial target was the lighthouse keeper himself! But my favorite story involved a keeper who owned a dog named Sailor. Sailor was trained to ring the lighthouse bell when he heard a boat sound it's horn so that they could pass safely through the area. Sailor and his owner were so deeply attached they died one week apart from each other (Sailor was first and then the keeper.) I thought this quote went nicely with this storied lighthouse.





