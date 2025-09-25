Sign up
Previous
Photo 5288
tc-2 Photograper in the House
Joining in on the new tag challenge with the words "photography" and "house". It's not unusual to see something connected with photography in a number of rooms in my house. So there you go!
I am playing the catch-up game again after visiting Joan for a few days so you know the drill- you don't need to comment on all of them- just a few. Thanks for your patience with me!
25th September 2025
25th Sep 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
katy
ace
Terrific shot and an excellent edit, Ann.
September 26th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A lovely shot and edit
September 26th, 2025
