tc-2 Photograper in the House by olivetreeann
Photo 5288

tc-2 Photograper in the House

Joining in on the new tag challenge with the words "photography" and "house". It's not unusual to see something connected with photography in a number of rooms in my house. So there you go!

I am playing the catch-up game again after visiting Joan for a few days so you know the drill- you don't need to comment on all of them- just a few. Thanks for your patience with me!
25th September 2025 25th Sep 25

Ann H. LeFevre

Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
katy ace
Terrific shot and an excellent edit, Ann.
September 26th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A lovely shot and edit
September 26th, 2025  
