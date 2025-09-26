Previous
Pancake Love Love Letters by olivetreeann
Photo 5291

Pancake Love Love Letters

Created the pancake shot with Ai and found this prefabricated frame to go with it for Pancake Day.
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1449% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact