Photo 5295
A Brush with Inspiration
Melissa not only opened her beautiful farm to our photo club so that we could wander and photograph there, she also opened up her art studio- The Daisy Art Shed- where she hosts painting parties and classes. Watercolor is her specialty.
Wow! I'm finally caught up with September!
30th September 2025
30th Sep 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
art
,
watercolor
,
paintbrushes
,
etsooi-168
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So lovely and artistic looking.
October 1st, 2025
