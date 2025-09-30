Previous
A Brush with Inspiration by olivetreeann
A Brush with Inspiration

Melissa not only opened her beautiful farm to our photo club so that we could wander and photograph there, she also opened up her art studio- The Daisy Art Shed- where she hosts painting parties and classes. Watercolor is her specialty.

Wow! I'm finally caught up with September!
30th September 2025 30th Sep 25

Ann H. LeFevre

mittens (Marilyn) ace
So lovely and artistic looking.
October 1st, 2025  
