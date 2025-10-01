Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5296
Mundane- Frames
A piece of art on Melissa's studio wall. There was a story behind it, but I can't remember it now! I think her brother the woodworker made it. I thought I'd put it into the current mundane challenge.
1st October 2025
1st Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10952
photos
198
followers
207
following
1450% complete
View this month »
5289
5290
5291
5292
5293
5294
5295
5296
Latest from all albums
5384
5293
5385
5294
5386
5295
5296
5387
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
28th September 2025 2:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
window
,
mundane-frames
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close