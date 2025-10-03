Previous
Next
Lacy Lichens by olivetreeann
Photo 5298

Lacy Lichens

Joan spotted this lichen growing on one of the pines at Owl's Head Lighthouse.
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1452% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
That seems to be a lot of lichen !
October 9th, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
Interesting collage
October 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact