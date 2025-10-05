Previous
Sing Around the Campfire by olivetreeann
Photo 5300

Sing Around the Campfire

Charlie wanted Gampy to bring his banjo this visit, and so Gampy did! We decided a marshmallow roast and bonfire were a great way to listen to Gampy play it. Dad (our son Erick) joined in and Sam listened.
5th October 2025 5th Oct 25

Ann H. LeFevre

Beryl Lloyd ace
Must have been a wonderful evening !
October 9th, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice collage
October 9th, 2025  
