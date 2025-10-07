Previous
Next
Get Your Cormorants in a Row by olivetreeann
Photo 5302

Get Your Cormorants in a Row

Even Cormorants need to stretch to keep their muscles limber.

Filling in the spots I've missed last week- no need to comment on all.
7th October 2025 7th Oct 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1453% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
They really are patient & preening themselves in the sunshine.
October 11th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Good one.
October 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact