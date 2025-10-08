Previous
Next
Just the Two of Us by olivetreeann
Photo 5303

Just the Two of Us

Taken at the Rockland Breakwater Lighthouse (it's hidden behind them purely due to the perspective).

Filling in the spots I've missed last week- no need to comment on all.
8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1453% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful shot and edit !
October 11th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Fabulous capture…
October 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact