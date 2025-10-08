Sign up
Photo 5303
Just the Two of Us
Taken at the Rockland Breakwater Lighthouse (it's hidden behind them purely due to the perspective).
Filling in the spots I've missed last week- no need to comment on all.
8th October 2025
8th Oct 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Themes and Competitions
Tags
couple
,
breakwater
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful shot and edit !
October 11th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Fabulous capture…
October 11th, 2025
