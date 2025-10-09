Previous
Two Steeples by olivetreeann
Photo 5304

Two Steeples

We were traveling somewhere when I took this from the passenger side of Joan's car. I liked the way the light was hitting the side of the taller steeple.

Filling in the spots I've missed last week- no need to comment on all.
9th October 2025 9th Oct 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1453% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful capture… lovely soft colours
October 11th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous image, light
October 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact