Harness the Wind by olivetreeann
Photo 5306

Harness the Wind

A composite of a beautiful sailboat on Penobscot Bay and some wind turbines across the bay at Owl's Head Lighthouse.

Catching up with posting and filling in spots- no need to comment on any or all of these images.
11th October 2025 11th Oct 25

Ann H. LeFevre

katy ace
Interesting composite. I like the canvas like texture.
October 13th, 2025  
