Photo 5309
Chains
These chains were hanging on the side of an old barn at the Delightful Dahlias Dahlia garden. All of my favorites- black and white, peeling paint, rust and lines!
14th October 2025
14th Oct 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
More delightful textures
October 15th, 2025
