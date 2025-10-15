Previous
wsl-34 by olivetreeann
Photo 5310

wsl-34

I came across this quote from Winnie the Pooh and thought it was so cute. But I think the print is getting lost in the leafy background. Oh well- not enough time to fix it today!
15th October 2025 15th Oct 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1454% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact