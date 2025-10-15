Sign up
Previous
Photo 5310
wsl-34
I came across this quote from Winnie the Pooh and thought it was so cute. But I think the print is getting lost in the leafy background. Oh well- not enough time to fix it today!
15th October 2025
15th Oct 25
0
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10980
photos
197
followers
206
following
1454% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
14th October 2025 4:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
selective coloring
,
sc
,
wsl-34
