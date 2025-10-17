Previous
It's a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood by olivetreeann
Photo 5312

It's a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

I thought you would enjoy seeing that stuffed playhouse in context- most of them were stuffed in the same way! Dahlia garden #4 is just behind the row of houses and climbing blocks.
17th October 2025 17th Oct 25

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Zilli~ ace
A kid’s dream playground!
October 17th, 2025  
