Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5313
The Line Up 1
Not only do the owners of the Dahlia garden rescue old playhouses and repurpose them, they rescue scooters and bicycles too. I thought the mounting unit for this collection was pretty clever too!
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10986
photos
197
followers
206
following
1455% complete
View this month »
5306
5307
5308
5309
5310
5311
5312
5313
Latest from all albums
5310
5401
5311
5402
5312
5403
5313
5404
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
11th October 2025 10:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
scooters
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very cute
October 19th, 2025
katy
ace
So are they refurbished for use? I wasn’t quite sure what you meant, but I love the photo of them.
October 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close