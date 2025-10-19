Sign up
Photo 5314
An Angel on the Windowsill
I think I took just as many images of the buildings and decorations at the Dahlia garden as I did the Dahlias!
19th October 2025
19th Oct 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
11th October 2025 10:48am
black and white
window
angel
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
This is so sweet
October 21st, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
sweet
October 21st, 2025
Barb
ace
This definitely would catch a photographer's eye! Sweet find!
October 21st, 2025
Walks @ 7
ace
This is really lovely and simple, easy fav.
October 21st, 2025
