An Angel on the Windowsill by olivetreeann
An Angel on the Windowsill

I think I took just as many images of the buildings and decorations at the Dahlia garden as I did the Dahlias!
19th October 2025 19th Oct 25

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365!
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
This is so sweet
October 21st, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
sweet
October 21st, 2025  
Barb ace
This definitely would catch a photographer's eye! Sweet find!
October 21st, 2025  
Walks @ 7 ace
This is really lovely and simple, easy fav.
October 21st, 2025  
