Previous
Photo 5315
All My Favorite Elements
Rust, peeling paint, weathered wood, lines and a random ribbon- what more could you want on the side of a barn?
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
5
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10990
photos
197
followers
206
following
1456% complete
5308
5309
5310
5311
5312
5313
5314
5315
5312
5403
5313
5404
5405
5314
5406
5315
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
11th October 2025 10:02am
Tags
ribbon
,
barn
,
nails
,
rust
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Wonderful textures
October 21st, 2025
Barb
ace
Wonderful tones and textures!
October 21st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Neat textures
October 21st, 2025
Beverley
ace
You’ve captured everything… lovely to see
October 21st, 2025
Walks @ 7
ace
Well seen and composed, fav.
October 21st, 2025
