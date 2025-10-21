Sign up
Photo 5316
Wheels of Fortune
Restored bikes at the Dahlia garden waiting for a new home.
21st October 2025
21st Oct 25
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
wheels
,
bicycles
Diana
Beautifully captured,I love the processing and colour!
October 22nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
Clever
October 22nd, 2025
Issi Bannerman
Nice!
October 22nd, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
Very cool looking.
October 22nd, 2025
