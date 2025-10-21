Previous
Wheels of Fortune by olivetreeann
Photo 5316

Wheels of Fortune

Restored bikes at the Dahlia garden waiting for a new home.
21st October 2025 21st Oct 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1456% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautifully captured,I love the processing and colour!
October 22nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Clever
October 22nd, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Nice!
October 22nd, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very cool looking.
October 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact