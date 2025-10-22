Previous
Next
Cut and Brush by olivetreeann
Photo 5317

Cut and Brush

Tools of the trade? I'm sure the scissors are used for cutting the Dahlias, but the brush? Not sure!
22nd October 2025 22nd Oct 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1456% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
:o)
October 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact