Duckie Delight

I ran a harvest festival event a church last week complete with arcade-like games. These "duckies" were in a little pool with an aerator and bobbing all around. Kids were able to fish for them with long yardsticks that had a little fishing net on the end. They loved it! We also had Candy Corn Bowling, a Bean Bag Toss, Painting Pumpkins and Pin the Tail on the Donkey. The ducks that were fished out went home with the child, but these "fellows" came home with me to dry out on my kitchen counter. I'll save them for another event come Spring.



Still catching up with all the days I've missed (due in part to the festival mentioned above). No need to comment on all the posts- comment on the ones you want and ignore the rest (o: !