A Balloon in the Sky

A group from our church took a bus trip to Lancaster PA today to see the story of Noah at the Sight and Sound Theater. The Broadway caliber production was absolutely breath-taking! We went to a popular Amish restaurant afterwards and this was the view from the dining room. We saw two hot air balloons floating over the fields while we were eating and thankfully they were still there when we were finished eating. (For the word of the day-over)



Still catching up so don't feel obligated to comment on all the posts today.