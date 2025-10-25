Previous
A Balloon in the Sky by olivetreeann
A Balloon in the Sky

A group from our church took a bus trip to Lancaster PA today to see the story of Noah at the Sight and Sound Theater. The Broadway caliber production was absolutely breath-taking! We went to a popular Amish restaurant afterwards and this was the view from the dining room. We saw two hot air balloons floating over the fields while we were eating and thankfully they were still there when we were finished eating. (For the word of the day-over)

Still catching up so don't feel obligated to comment on all the posts today.
25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
katy ace
So many fun things to see here. The pumpkins, the horses, the balloon, terrific shot.
October 31st, 2025  
