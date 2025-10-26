Previous
Balloons at Sunset by olivetreeann
Photo 5319

Balloons at Sunset

The photo club had a What Would You Do challenge. This was one of my entries. The base shot was the field with a washed-out and over-exposed sky.

What a busy month it's been- and here I am catching up again. Comment on a few- no need to do them all!
26th October 2025 26th Oct 25

Ann H. LeFevre

katy ace
Beautiful colors and whimsical results
October 30th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Glorious creative
October 30th, 2025  
