Photo 5319
Balloons at Sunset
The photo club had a What Would You Do challenge. This was one of my entries. The base shot was the field with a washed-out and over-exposed sky.
What a busy month it's been- and here I am catching up again. Comment on a few- no need to do them all!
26th October 2025
26th Oct 25
2
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
field
,
dusk
,
balloons
,
wwyd-ppc2025
katy
ace
Beautiful colors and whimsical results
October 30th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Glorious creative
October 30th, 2025
