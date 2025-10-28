Previous
Now Showing by olivetreeann
Now Showing

Our photo club did their own version of WWYD this month. This is one of my submissions. The base shot was an already processed image of the squirrel with a dark vignette surrounding it. That sort of annoyed me- I think the base photo should really be open for a lot of different possibilities, none decided beforehand. ANYWAY...! Since it was dark, I thought I'd have some fun with it and turned the squirrel into a monster bearing down on NYC with a meal in mind. I used Ai to make the crowd running away in terror and my own image of NYC for the back drop. Lots of texture on here too. It goes well with today's word- odd!

Still catching up so don't feel obligated to comment on all the posts today.
Ann H. LeFevre

katy ace
Lol! Not ridiculous at all. Very well done.
October 31st, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Ha, ha, nice one
October 31st, 2025  
Babs ace
Ha ha Yikes.
October 31st, 2025  
