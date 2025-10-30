Previous
Abstract Picnic Disaster by olivetreeann
Abstract Picnic Disaster

The photo club had a What Would You Do challenge. This was one of my entries. If I'm honest with you I'll have to confess that I thought the base shot was horrible! It was a picnic table in the woods, with several others around it- poorly composed and poorly taken. So my attitude in playing around with it was not the most creative or positive as far as the challenge goes! It shoes in what I did with it. But oh well, sometimes an wwyd image just does not inspire you!

What a busy month it's been- and here I am catching up again. Comment on a few- no need to do them all!
30th October 2025 30th Oct 25

Ann H. LeFevre

katy ace
Love the tags. This one is far from boring. It looks like a nightmare seen in a movie.
October 30th, 2025  
