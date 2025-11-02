Sign up
Photo 5327
Amish Dolls
Taken at a gift shop in Lancaster County, Pa.
2nd November 2025
2nd Nov 25
5
5
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
25th October 2025 2:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
dolls
,
amish
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Fabulous editing
November 4th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So cute
November 4th, 2025
Barb
ace
Love this, Ann!
November 4th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Fabulous image, editing
November 4th, 2025
Diana
ace
They look wonderful with your treatment!
November 4th, 2025
