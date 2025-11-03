Previous
Having a Sandwich in a Favorite Space by olivetreeann
Photo 5328

Having a Sandwich in a Favorite Space

It's Sandwich Day and my office is a favorite space. It's truly "my" space! I was on the run today, so picked up a fish sandwich to go.
3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1459% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
On the go
November 4th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
I like their fish sandwiches too.
November 4th, 2025  
Diana ace
And a delicious drink too ;-)
November 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact