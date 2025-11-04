Previous
November Blue by olivetreeann
November Blue

Today's word of the day prompt was "favorite color". Mine is not pink. (o;
Ann H. LeFevre

gloria jones ace
Great geometric shapes
November 5th, 2025  
Diana ace
wonderful shapes and gorgeous blue!
November 5th, 2025  
