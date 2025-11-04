Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5329
November Blue
Today's word of the day prompt was "favorite color". Mine is not pink. (o;
4th November 2025
4th Nov 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
11019
photos
199
followers
208
following
1460% complete
View this month »
5322
5323
5324
5325
5326
5327
5328
5329
Latest from all albums
5417
5418
5327
5419
5420
5328
5421
5329
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
4th November 2025 9:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
architecture
,
nov25words
gloria jones
ace
Great geometric shapes
November 5th, 2025
Diana
ace
wonderful shapes and gorgeous blue!
November 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close