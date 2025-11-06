Previous
A Favorite Memory by olivetreeann
A Favorite Memory

When I saw the "favorite memory" prompt for today's word I immediately thought of my father and several stories involving him that we tell over and over. (Dad's picture is the oval portrait- the other is his dad- my grandfather.) And then I thought of more- and some of them included my mother. Several of them have been already shared here on 365 and if I have time I may track them down and put the links up. But for now, I'll just say my dad has given me so many great memories (mom too!) that I don't know which one is my favorite, so I'll take the easy route out and post his portrait to represent all of them!
Dorothy ace
This was a hard one, so many good memories.
November 7th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Lovely memories
November 7th, 2025  
