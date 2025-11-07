Sign up
Photo 5332
Season with Salt
Jumping back in time for today's prompt of "favorite smell". Not only do I enjoy the scent of the salt infused air by the ocean, the waves are one of my favorite sounds too.
7th November 2025
7th Nov 25
1
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
beach
,
ocean
,
waves
,
salt
,
nov25words
katy
ace
FAV What a beautiful sense of both in this one!
November 8th, 2025
