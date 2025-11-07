Previous
Season with Salt by olivetreeann
Season with Salt

Jumping back in time for today's prompt of "favorite smell". Not only do I enjoy the scent of the salt infused air by the ocean, the waves are one of my favorite sounds too.
Ann H. LeFevre

FAV What a beautiful sense of both in this one!
November 8th, 2025  
