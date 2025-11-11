Previous
wsl-38 by olivetreeann
Photo 5336

wsl-38

Image taken at Sibum's Auto Parts- a junkyard which is now going out of business due to the retirement of its owners and no new buyers to take it over. Our photo club was allowed to roam among the vehicles and parts and photograph to our hearts' content- which for someone like me who prefers rust to roses, was pure heaven!

Posting today because I kept falling asleep at the keyboard last night! I hope I'm not too late for the quote challenge as I thought this quote by Kathrine Hepburn was so perfect for this poor old car.
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1461% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Oh, too true :)
November 12th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very cool. I like it.
November 12th, 2025  
essiesue ace
I like EVERYTHING about this! fav
November 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact