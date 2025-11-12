Previous
Text 2 Image 14 by olivetreeann
Photo 5337

Text 2 Image 14

I was messing around with combining two challenges today- the Every Day's a Holiday prompt (Chicken Soup for the Soul Day) and the text to image challenge which had the beginning prompts of trekking and metamorphosis. Threw this odd ball combo into an ai program and added caterpillar and butterfly and it came up with what you see in the lower right hand corner of the surreal monstrosity!

I added some extra butterflies on to it and the metamorphosis process in the upper left as well as the quote from the Chicken Soup for the Soul website and just had to laugh at the absurdity of it all!
12th November 2025 12th Nov 25

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome creativity
November 13th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Very photo!
November 13th, 2025  
