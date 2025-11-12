Text 2 Image 14

I was messing around with combining two challenges today- the Every Day's a Holiday prompt (Chicken Soup for the Soul Day) and the text to image challenge which had the beginning prompts of trekking and metamorphosis. Threw this odd ball combo into an ai program and added caterpillar and butterfly and it came up with what you see in the lower right hand corner of the surreal monstrosity!



I added some extra butterflies on to it and the metamorphosis process in the upper left as well as the quote from the Chicken Soup for the Soul website and just had to laugh at the absurdity of it all!