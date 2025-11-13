Sign up
Photo 5338
WWYD 242
The figures in the original were quite pixelated. I was wondering if the image was Ai generated because of that. Had some fun playing around with this even the original shot was fine as it was.
13th November 2025
13th Nov 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
street
,
silhouette
,
wwyd-242
katy
ace
A little scary but nicely done!
November 14th, 2025
