Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5339
ICM-15
ICM- Intentional CAR movement!
Took a shot at capturing ICM with the cell phone. The color version was a bit better but the challenge called for black and white- so that's what you get!
14th November 2025
14th Nov 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
11039
photos
199
followers
208
following
1462% complete
View this month »
5332
5333
5334
5335
5336
5337
5338
5339
Latest from all albums
5336
5428
5337
5429
5338
5430
5431
5339
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
14th November 2025 10:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
window
,
icm-15
katy
ace
Interesting patterns created by your movement
November 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close