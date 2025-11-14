Previous
ICM-15 by olivetreeann
Photo 5339

ICM-15

ICM- Intentional CAR movement!

Took a shot at capturing ICM with the cell phone. The color version was a bit better but the challenge called for black and white- so that's what you get!

14th November 2025 14th Nov 25

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
katy ace
Interesting patterns created by your movement
November 15th, 2025  
