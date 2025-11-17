Sign up
Previous
Photo 5342
Winter Leaves a la Dencescu
For the current artist challenge based on some of color images. It's not an exact replica but inspired by his soft yet vibrant palette, minimal landscapes, and what I saw up in the sky when I came out of work today.
17th November 2025
17th Nov 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
17th November 2025 4:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
leaves
,
fall
,
ac-dencescu
Diane
ace
Very effective.
November 18th, 2025
