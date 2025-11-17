Previous
Winter Leaves a la Dencescu by olivetreeann
Winter Leaves a la Dencescu

For the current artist challenge based on some of color images. It's not an exact replica but inspired by his soft yet vibrant palette, minimal landscapes, and what I saw up in the sky when I came out of work today.
17th November 2025 17th Nov 25

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Diane ace
Very effective.
November 18th, 2025  
