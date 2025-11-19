Previous
Next
Bus by olivetreeann
Photo 5344

Bus

It's been a while since this bus transported children to school but it's still "In Service" storing auto parts at the junkyard!

Life was a little overwhelming last week. Please do not feel obligated to comment on all the pictures uploaded today so that I could catch up!
19th November 2025 19th Nov 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1464% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
You certainly have some amazing subjects and fabulous edits!
November 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact