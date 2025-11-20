Previous
There was an Old Lady by olivetreeann
There was an Old Lady

When I saw "Absurdity Day" on the Every Day's a Holiday list I immediately thought of this children's song. It recounts the tail of an old lady who swallows a series of bugs and critters in order to get a fly out of her system. The longer the song goes, the larger the animals get- a truly preposterous act! But the song never ceased to produce over-the-top laughter from my young sons. The second verse contains the phrase, "How ABSURD! She swallowed a bird!" which sent me out to Ai to replicate that moment of silliness- and the above was the result.

If you'd like to read the lyrics without causing immeasurable eye strain- you can find them here with a little background about the song too.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/There_Was_an_Old_Lady_Who_Swallowed_a_Fly

And if you'd like to hear it, here's the master of folk and children's music, Burl Ives performing it:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_22o9QpZJWA

Apologies for the mass upload to catch up after a few days of down time.
Ann H. LeFevre

