Photo 5357
Snow Angel
A quick shot- and you can tell because it's blurry!- of the little lute-playing angel statuette on my deck covered with snow this evening.
2nd December 2025
2nd Dec 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
2nd December 2025 4:46pm
Tags
angel
