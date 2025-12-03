Sign up
Previous
Photo 5358
WWYD-243 Frosty's Playground
I had a lovely time playing around with this image. I had one thing in mind- the photo-processing blender had another but I love the outcome. (That is the lamppost from the original, but I shrunk it, gave it a light and moved it to another spot.)
3rd December 2025
3rd Dec 25
2
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
snow
,
lamppost
,
snowman
,
composite
,
wwyd-243
Marj
ace
Very nice processing !
December 5th, 2025
Omabluebird
ace
really fun
December 5th, 2025
