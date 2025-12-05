Previous
A Boulevard to the Barn by olivetreeann
Photo 5360

A Boulevard to the Barn

From my travels to Maine in the Fall.
5th December 2025 5th Dec 25

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
amyK ace
Nicely composed and edited
December 7th, 2025  
