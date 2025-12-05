Sign up
Previous
Photo 5360
A Boulevard to the Barn
From my travels to Maine in the Fall.
5th December 2025
5th Dec 25
1
2
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
5353
5354
5355
5356
5357
5358
5359
5360
5357
5358
5450
5451
5359
5452
5360
5453
4
1
2
Themes and Competitions
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
23rd September 2025 4:09pm
road
barn
painting
amyK
Nicely composed and edited
December 7th, 2025
