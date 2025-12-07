Previous
Super Cold Moon by olivetreeann
Photo 5361

Super Cold Moon

Playing around with a shot I took of the Cold Moon/Super Moon the other night just for fun. Space Guy has a front row view of this beauty whereas I have to get past a bunch of trees to get my unobstructed view.
7th December 2025 7th Dec 25

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details

Babs ace
I love this one. fav.
December 8th, 2025  
Omabluebird ace
This is indeed a lot of fun.
December 8th, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice processing
December 8th, 2025  
